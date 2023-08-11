Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up to 108. For the second Heat Advisory on Saturday, heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch on Sunday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible. * WHERE...Colquitt, Cook, Berrien and Lanier Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&