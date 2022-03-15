MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County has closed Lower Meigs Road between Tree Farm Road and Kendallwood Church Road.
A pipe beneath the road collapsed Tuesday, according to Roads and Bridges Supervisor Stan Kirksey.
Kirksey said the road will be closed until the county can acquire a replacement pipe and install it. He said it will probably take two to three weeks, most of that waiting on the pipe to arrive.
He said the county is detouring traffic onto Paul Murphy Road to get around the damaged part of Lower Meigs Road.
