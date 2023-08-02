STATESBORO — The 2022 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the 2023 Georgia Cotton Commission Mid-Year Meeting on July 26. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia (UGA) Cotton Team. Yangxuan Liu from the UGA Cotton Team conducted the analysis and presented the awards at the event in Statesboro.
The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers, the Georgia Cotton Commission said in a press release. The producers and their gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the growing season.
The awards were given in each of three cotton acreage categories: (1) less than 500 acres, (2) 500 to 1,000 acres, and (3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state.
"Winners in these categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton," the cotton commission said. "The winners’ excellent achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise."
Region 1
Less than 500 acres
Grower – Edwin Clark, Wilcox County
Ginner – Sconyers Gin & Warehouse Company, Sycamore
Nominated by – John Bennett
500-1,000 acres
Grower – Mark Thompson, Pulaski County
Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi
Nominated by – Jay Porter
1,000+ acres
Grower – Robert Lancaster, Pulaski County
Ginner – Heart of Georgia Peanut & Gin, Hawkinsville
Nominated by – Jay Porter
Region 2
Less than 500 acres
Grower – Derek Davis, Washington County
Ginner – Midville Warehouse, Inc., Midville
Nominated by – Rocky Tanner
500-1,000 acres
Grower – J. Robert Jones, Toombs County
Ginner – South Georgia Cotton Gin, LLC, Hazlehurst
Nominated by – Jason Edenfield
1,000+ acres
Grower – Chris Hopkins, Toombs County
Ginner – South Georgia Cotton Gin, LLC, Hazlehurst
Nominated by – Jason Edenfield
Region 3
Less than 500 acres
Grower – Jonathan Sykes & Blake Exum, Brooks County
Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Company, Inc., Quitman
Nominated by – William Brown
500-1,000 acres
Grower – Wall to Wall Farms, LLC
Ginner – South Georgia Cotton Gin, LLC, Hazlehurst
Nominated by – Ashley Smith
1,000+ acres
Grower – Brian & Ken Ponder Farms, Tift County
Ginner – Omega Gin Company, Omega
Nominated by – Justin Hand
Region 4
Less than 500 acres
Grower – Lisa Still Bruner, Early County
Ginner – Early County Gin, Inc., Blakely
Nominated by – Brian Creswell
500-1,000 acres
Grower – Stephen Houston, Jr., Seminole County
Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin, Inc., Donalsonville
Nominated by – Cindy Meadows
1,000+ acres
Grower – Mims Farms, Seminole County
Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin Inc., Donalsonville
Nominated by – Cindy Meadows
The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2022 Best Cotton Award went to Brooks County’s Jonathan Sykes and Blake Exum with a loan value of 56.81 cents/lb. and a premium of 4.81 cents/lb.
