MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Brother’s Fence Company LLC, located in Colquitt County.
The company is owned by Israel Lorenzo and offers installation and repair of various types of fencing.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach them by calling 229-454-1918 or visit their Facebook page listed as Brother’s Fencing.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner Israel Lorenzo and wife Catalina Jose, family members, employees, ands Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
