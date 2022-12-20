MOULTRIE, Ga. — Joining a host of student groups who are heavily involved in community outreach, a new student-led organization, Brothers in Medicine, is working to educate Black men in the community on health care.
With 17 student members, Brothers in Medicine aims to advance awareness, education, and research on social health determinants that impact the Black community, specifically in rural areas.
Anthony Dove (DO ‘25) leads the organization with the hope of bridging the gap between PCOM South Georgia and the Moultrie community.
“We want to educate our community members about health concerns and how to better take care of themselves,” Dove said. “If we meet community members where they are, we hope that we can encourage them to see a physician if needed.”
Most recently, the students traveled to a barbershop in Moultrie to host free health screenings. Dove said the students see it as an opportunity to introduce themselves to their community and establish trust between medical professionals and community members.
During the outing, students provided eight health screenings. Seven of the participants were men, all of whom had elevated or high blood pressure.
“Some of the participants were unaware of their high blood pressure, so we were able to advise them and educate them on what a safe blood pressure reading is, symptoms of high blood pressure, ways to lower their blood pressure with lifestyle changes and what could happen if it goes untreated,” Dove said.
Jennifer Mitchell, EdD, assistant director of diversity and community relations, said that Brothers in Medicine is essential to the community.
“It amplifies our current Black male students as future physicians, scholars, and positive Black male role models for the rural South Georgia community,” she said. “I am very proud of these young men and thankful for Dr. Walker's leadership and vision for this amazing initiative.”
Brothers in Medicine also partnered with Sistahs in Medicine in November to take 52 young students from the Boys and Girls Club to see Black Panther II at the Moultrie theater. The group said that utilizing social engagement opportunities such as this introduces the next generation to current medical students and shows kids of all ages from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups that a future in medicine is attainable for everyone. They added that this kind of collaboration signals that the road to pre-medical success begins long before a student starts college.
Mitchell and Dove said that these kinds of organizations and community partnerships are so important to younger generations.
“These students and community members are seeing people who look like them and who are medical professionals,” Dove said. “We hope that gives them trust and confidence in us as providers and mentors.”
The health screenings provided by Brothers in Medicine is in partnership with the PCOM Community Wellness Initiative. The CWI supports existing projects and fosters cross-campus collaboration to create, plan, and execute new opportunities to serve the communities of all three PCOM locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.