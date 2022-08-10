TIFTON, Ga. — After moving 1,000 miles from Pennsylvania to Georgia and emerging from a week-long bout with Covid, Dr. Tracy Brundage is ready to settle into her role as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“ABAC is a special place,” Brundage said in a Wednesday morning press conference. “For me, I thought it was a perfect fit. I looked at ABAC’s situation and thought, here’s a train that’s moving. I want to get on board.”
Brundage was scheduled to begin her duties as the ABAC president on Aug. 1, but Covid changed that plan. Her first full day at ABAC was on Monday. She brings to ABAC 30 years of experience in academic and operational leadership, strategic planning, and organizational development in both higher education and in the private sector.
“We want to prepare these students who walk on our campus to be successful in relevant jobs,” Brundage said. “A quality education at an affordable price. That’s who we are.”
Prior to ABAC, Brundage was president of Keystone (Pa.) College for four years. She was Keystone’s provost and vice president for academic affairs for one year prior to becoming president.
Brundage served for more than 10 years as vice president for workforce development at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University.
Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, a Master of Education degree in training and development and a doctorate in workforce education and development, both from Penn State University.
In the private sector, Brundage has owned and operated a Victorian bed and breakfast in Lock Haven, Pa., and worked as an information technology instructor with a private firm in Lancaster, Pa., while also living on a small farm in the county.
Fall semester classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 15.
