NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for B’s Country Store, located at 1461 Cool Springs Road in Norman Park, Georgia.
B’s Country Store is owned by Shaun and Blanche Berry. The store offers nostalgic candies, drinks, fudges, cookies, pickles, jerkies, jams, and jellies, as well as serving breakfast and lunch.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
You can reach B’s Country Store by calling 229-890-9097 or visit their Facebook page listed as B’s Country Store.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Shaun and Blanche Berry, family, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.