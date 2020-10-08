MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two burglary and theft suspects sought by authorities in Colquitt and Mitchell counties since as far back as April – Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. and Heaven Leigh Clifton – were both apprehended by the Suwannee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s officials this week.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office listed Brinkley, 30, as having a Doerun address while Clifton, 23, is listed as residing in Pavo.
Information posted online by the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office state that Brinkley was booked there late Wednesday evening and are charging him with burglary and a nonmoving traffic violation. Clifton, per the same website, was booked right after midnight Thursday and is also charged there with burglary plus fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.
A Colquitt County Sheriff official said Thursday that Mitchell County had a warrant out for Brinkley and the CCSO’s involvement was in attempting to serve the warrant since he is a Colquitt resident.
The two suspects were connected to a number of home burglaries, thefts, drug charges and automobile break-ins in Georgia, sheriff’s officials said.
