MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce announces B&S Concrete Services as the November 2020 Business of the Month.
B&S provides quality concrete service for the southeastern region of the United States. They provide residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural concrete contracting, as well as metal building slabs, new home foundations, driveways, grain bins, and warehouse slabs, with professional courtesy and quality results.
They are located at 405 Old Albany Road in Moultrie and are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach them by calling (229) 985-9404 or by visiting their website at bsconcrete.com.
