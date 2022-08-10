MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Business & Tax Service located at 15-B Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Business & Tax Service is owned by Richard Winston. It offers bookkeeping, tax prep, and payroll services to businesses and individuals. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
You can reach Business & Tax Service by calling 229-985-1105 or visit their website at www.businessandtaxservice.com.
Shown cutting the ribbon is Business & Tax Service representative Nancy Luna along with owner Richard Winston, Business & Tax Service colleagues, family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
