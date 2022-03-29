MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Vines, Wear, Mangum, DeRosso & Sewell, LLP located at 40 North Main in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
The firm is now under the new ownership of Jeff Sewell, Sam Mangum, and Tony DeRosso.
The business is a full-service accounting firm specializing in tax preparation and accounting services for individual and business needs. You can reach Vines, Wear, Mangum, DeRosso & Sewell, LLP by calling 229-985-1978 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Sam Mangum, Jeff Sewel, and Tony DeRosso, along with family, staff, community friends and partners, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.