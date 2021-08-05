Businesses serve lunch to first responders

MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Saturday, July 31, The Rustic Rooster, Granny K's Thrift Shop, Lindsey and Sons Towing and Stanley Towing combined to serve the public-service men and women of Colquitt County.
They grilled chicken and had baked beans, potato salad, roll and dessert for first responders, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County dispatchers, all the county’s fire stations, EMS, Georgia State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation.
“We offered a cool place to come inside and sit down and eat but we also provided take out for those on duty that had to carry theirs with them,” said Blakely Guess of The Rustic Rooster. “This was a small token of our appreciation for their selfless acts. We will be doing more activities in the near future to reward these hard working men and women again.”
The Rustic Rooster is located at 431 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., and Granny K's and Lindsey's are located at 441 U.S. Hwy. 319 N.
