MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Junior High School Reading Bowl members are preparing for the State Tome Reading Bowl competition. Members Jaina Turner, Kayla Scroggins, Yadhira Alvarez, Mitzi Enrique-Matias, Hiddekel Balderrama-Hernandez and Juliet Turner came in third overall in the state to qualify for the state championship competition.
Under the advisement of Melanie Turner and Tina Johnston, the girls have read 10 books throughout the year.
The competition is traditionally made up of two parts: quiz and project. Each member is tasked with completing at least one artistic or multimedia project per book, according to Melanie Turner. The entire team takes part in quizzes monitored by their advisors.
“The students come to school early one day a week and we meet during club time. We mostly are making sure that everyone is where they need to be and we prepare practice questions for them to study with,” stated Melanie Turner.
The team is currently getting ready for the state championships which will take place March 17. In past years, the competition was held at the University of North Georgia.
All members were invited to attend the TomeCon conference which took place at the same time as the competition. Due to COVID restrictions the conference has been cancelled and the competition will be administered remotely, Melanie Turner said.
According to the instructions from the Tome Reading Bowl, a Reading Bowl Chair will proctor the exam via a Zoom video call. The competition itself will consist only of an exam made up of 30 questions and all ten books will be represented.
The average of the top 5 scores per team will be counted.
“We haven’t read the first books since the beginning of the year so it’s worrying that we can forget what’s in each book. We’re restudying the study guides we’ve made throughout the year to brush up,” said Balderrama-Hernandez.
C.A. Gray is the only South Georgia school to attend the state championships.
“We’re pretty confident,” Melanie Turner said. “We have a couple returning girls that missed out on the competition last year due to extenuating circumstances. They and the rest of the team have something to prove.”
