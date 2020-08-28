MOULTRIE, Ga. — To kick off the start of the school year, students in Mrs. Pelham's 8th grade science class participated in a handwashing lab.
Mrs. Pelham applied "Glo-Germ,” a lotion based, simulated germ liquid, to the students’ hands before they washed them.
• Test subject 1 washed their hands according to CDC Guidelines.
• Test Subject 2 washed their hands quickly (5 seconds) with a small amount of soap.
• Test Subject 3 used only cold water and no soap.
• Test Subject 4 did not wash their hands.
Glo-Germ glows under ultraviolet light, so any that was not washed off during the handwashing showed up when the UV light was turned on. It provided visual evidence of what kind of handwashing is most successful.
