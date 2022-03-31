MOULTRIE, Ga. — Where in Georgia could a group of book lovers gather to listen to authors describe their processes, successes, rejections, and inspirations? The answer is Tomecon, held on the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus each year during the college’s spring break.
Third through 12th graders gather annually at this culminating event for their work during the school year with the Tome Student Literacy Society. This non-profit organization provides a “diverse menu of digital student competitions” including quizzes and project categories like blog articles, fan fiction, digital book cover redesign, and library video commercial based on an annual book award list of new, clean, fun-to-read children’s and young adult literature titles.
This marks the fifth year that reading bowl coach Melanie Turner and her team at C.A. Gray Junior High have participated in Tome.
The society releases a list of 10 books each March that will be the focus of competition for the following year. Gray students read each book on the list in preparation of online quizzes and choose categories that fit their interests and build critical thinking skills.
While the team boasts winning projects each year, this marks the first time that any Gray student has entered the Tome Book Talk category. Team member Tinsley Adair delivered a live speech to three judges at Tomecon about her favorite Tome Book, “Amari and the Night Brothers.” She spoke about what resonated in the book with her, what audience might enjoy the read, her favorite parts, and her research about author B.B. Alston.
Tinsley ended up taking home first place in this category and second place in the written It List Review Blog Article category.
She was joined on the winner’s stand by Frances Bius who created a Book Print Video about the five most impactful books on her life; she placed third in that category.
The team placed seventh overall in the online quiz portion of Tome among their middle school competition of 43 teams in the state.
“I cannot say enough good things about Tome,” Turner said. “In a world where teenagers have all kinds of distractions and other ways to spend their time, this organization inspires students to read and offers up ways for them to use their imagination and creativity while flexing writing, artistic, or technology skills. I’m so proud of all of the work that my team has done this year, and we loved celebrating with a trip to Tomecon.”
Eighth grader Rane Kusek said, “I can’t believe that I had a personal conversation with Alan Gratz about the story that I’m writing!”
Gratz is the author of 18 published books and was the keynote speaker for Tomecon this year. Students also interacted with graphic artist Joey Weisner, author McCall Hoyle, and more. J.L. Esplin, author of one of this year’s Tome books called “96 Miles,” said she loved the C.A. Gray T-shirt design, which is based on her book.
To get your child involved with Tome, reach out to his or her school librarian. Willie J. Williams Middle School and Hamilton Elementary School participated this school year in addition to C.A. Gray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.