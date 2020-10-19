C.A. Gray students design rockets

MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Eighth Grade Engineering is reaching for the sky with 2-liter rockets.
Using a combination of 3D printing, cardboard, duct tape, and 2-liter bottles the students are creating rockets that are launched using water and compressed air.
Teacher Robbie Pitts shared that the students are using scientific principles to determine the best mixture of water volume to compressed air. Students have launched rockets at distances ranging from 50 feet to over 230 feet.
