MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Junior High School students participated in the media center’s “Blind Date with a Book” promotion during the month of February. A wrapped mystery title was chosen by each participant based a quick description written on the front. Students read the books and then filled out a Rate-A-Date form about their experience. Four winners were chosen and treated to lunch last week by Dairy Queen, which sponsors the promotion each year.
C.A. Gray students hold Blind Date with a Book
