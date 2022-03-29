Blind Date with a Book

Submitted photos

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Junior High School students participated in the media center’s “Blind Date with a Book” promotion during the month of February. A wrapped mystery title was chosen by each participant based a quick description written on the front. Students read the books and then filled out a Rate-A-Date form about their experience. Four winners were chosen and treated to lunch last week by Dairy Queen, which sponsors the promotion each year. 

