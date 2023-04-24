MOULTRIE, Ga. — Eleven C.A. Gray Junior High School students were recognized for excellence on the National Latin exam this month.
Freshman Harrison Sims was awarded a cum laude certificate on the Intermediate Latin Exam given to students enrolled in Latin II.
Freshmen Angel Berry, Frances Bius, Jeremy Blaylock, and Victor Perez, as well as eighth-grade students Sara Guevara and Benjamin Yingling, were awarded magna cum laude certificates for their performance on the Beginning Latin Exam administered to students enrolled in Latin I.
Freshman Tinsley Adair and eighth graders Jackson Edwards, Lynzie Raymond, Jeime Sanchez, and Abbie Shumans were also awarded cum laude certificates on the Beginning Latin Exam.
“It is a real honor for students to be recognized for their hard work,” said Bryan Baker, the Latin teacher at C.A. Gray and Colquitt County High School.
Baker called the exam’s name a misnomer, as the exam is given in all 50 states and 120 countries around the world.
According to its website, the National Latin Exam is sponsored by the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League. The exam is a 40-question, multiple-choice test with a time limit of 45 minutes. Questions on the exam run the gamut from knowledge of Latin grammar and reading comprehension to classical mythology, literature, Roman life, history, geography, and Latin in use in the modern world.
