MOULTRIE, Ga. — C.A. Gray Jr. High School held its fifth annual Edible Book Fair on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The biggest fair to date hosted 56 projects created by 75 students and staff. Their mission was to produce an edible representation of any book, and the judged categories included Classics, Puns, and Children’s Books. The judges included Hamilton media specialist Lori Linnenkohl, R.B. Wright media specialist Susie Strange, Chef Brady Benson, and community volunteers.
Entries ranged from elaborate cake and fondant designs to clever and creative food arrangements. Michelle Weeks at the Walmart bakery provided cake domes to the students and Caleb Moore from Chick-fil-A donated gift cards for the awards ceremony; the two also served as judges.
In addition to the judged categories, People’s Choice awards were also given. Students in first through fifth periods had the opportunity to come down and vote for their favorite entry during their ELA classes. A special additional prize was awarded to the top student and staff member in this category: a beanbag chair and a yoga ball chair.
Winners
Classics
1st place: Ryasia Bigelow - Harry Potter Series.
2nd place: Jasmine Weeks - Tell-Tale Heart.
3rd place: Jeremy Blalock - Harry Potter Series.
Most Pun-derful
1st place: Mrs. Amber Day/Ty Hurst - Wizard of Oz.
2nd place: Brandie Nolan - Fahrenheit 451.
3rd place tie: Felicia Richardson - A Pringle in Thyme.
3rd place tie: Joy Gilpin - Jack and the Beanstalk.
Reader’s Choice
1st place: Lanie Burley - The Notebook.
2nd place: Sybil Knight and Latoya Jackson - Silence of the Lambs.
3rd place: Rane Kusek - Warriors: Into the Wild.
Children’s Book
1st place: Sayra Castanon - The Lorax.
2nd place: Ny’Erieah Daniels- Junie B. Jones: Monster Under the Bed.
3rd place: Avimael Sanchez, Kiomara Rios, Gennedy Arrendono - Shrek.
People’s Choice
1st place: Lanie Burley - The Notebook.
2nd place: Mrs. Latrina Sims - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
3rd place: Becca Clayton/Savanna Mackie - Pinkalicious.
