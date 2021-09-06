Pineapple experiment

Students in Monica. Causey's Accelerated Biology classes participated in a pineapple enzyme lab as part of their Biochemistry Unit. From left are Owen Croft and Ada Craft.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students in Monica. Causey's Accelerated Biology classes participated in a pineapple enzyme lab as part of their Biochemistry Unit.

In order to observe enzyme action taking place, students compared the results of adding canned pineapple or fresh pineapple to Jell-O. Students witnessed the process of dehydration synthesis as the enzymes in the fresh pineapple acted upon the gelatin protein in the Jell-O.

As part of their lab report, students explained why the canned pineapple behaved differently and how the canning process altered the enzymes in the pineapple — rendering them unable to perform. Students were able to make connections to real life situations in which this information would be valuable.

