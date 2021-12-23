MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the upcoming business C & N Catering located in Colquitt County.
Owned by Cheryl Lawrence and Nicole Fuller, the business offers catering for all events. They also sell homemade goods as well as casseroles.
Their hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can reach C & N Catering by calling 229-454-9090 or 229-873-6817.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Cheryl Lawrence and Nicole Fuller, along with family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
