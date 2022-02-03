MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Calathora Kennels located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The business is owned by the Morton, Alexander, and Holloway families of Colquitt County with three generations working together.
It is a state licensed kennel that raises AKC Standard Poodles, AKC Labrador Retrievers, ASDR Miniature Australian Shepherds, as well as standard and miniature doodle crosses.
Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.You can reach Calathora Kennels by calling 229-456-1719 or visit their Facebook page listed as The Paws of the Family.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Martha Alexander and Adeline Holloway with family, community friends, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.
