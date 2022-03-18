heART Smart
The Colquitt County Arts Center will host “heART Smart: The Art of Self Care” 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The program will include journaling, yoga and healthy cooking to help participants explore a healthier lifestyle.
The program, which is free for up to 12 participants, is made possible by The United Way of Colquitt County. Please call (229) 985-1922 or email info@colquittcountyarts.com to register.
Wild Turkey Federation
The Colquitt County Double Gobble chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host a hunting heritage banquet March 24 at the Family Life Building at Spence Field. Doors open at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Ronnie Reagin at (229) 891-8638.
Casino Night
The Moultrie Service League will host a Casino Night fundraiser 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Tickets are $50, which includes $2,500 in Funny Money and heavy hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available. All proceeds go toward arts education in the community.
Contact Carrie Lasseter for tickets at carriegeerlasseter@gmail.com.
Ladies Luncheon
First Baptist Church, 400 S. Main St. in Moultrie, will present a ladies luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26. The theme will be “When Life Gives You Lemons, Let God Make Lemonade.”
Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the church and at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Easter egg hunt
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 2 at Main Street Park. Festivities will include free giveaways, face painting, balloon activities and more.
