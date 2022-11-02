Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
