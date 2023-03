Area residents flocked to the Calico Arts and Crafts Show over the weekend at Spence Field near Moultrie.Chill weather and wind didn’t deter dozens of vendors in the buildings of the Sunbelt Ag Expo or hundreds of shoppers at the two-day show. Pictured, Kayla Parrish of Adel displays wooden decor at her booth at the Calico Arts and Crafts Show.