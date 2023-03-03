MOULTRIE, Ga. – Art and craft lovers looking for a one-stop shopping extravaganza for Southwest Georgia and the surrounding area should mark their calendars for the upcoming Calico Arts and Crafts show.
The show will be Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Located just four miles southeast of Highway 319 on Highway 133, the annual show offers fine arts, handmade crafts, and hand-decorated items as well as a wide selection of food and refreshments.
Visitors can find items to spruce up their home or garden, add a new piece of jewelry to their wardrobe, or add to their collection of art. Attendees are invited to shop among a variety of artisans and craftsmen offering unique, handmade crafts.
The show will feature about 200 vendors with items ranging from ornamental iron home and garden décor, to painted glass and antiques, to whimsical painted children’s furniture and accessories.
The Calico Arts and Crafts Holiday Show from last November had one of the biggest crowd turnouts in show history, according to Becca Turner, spokesperson for the show. Several returning and new vendors were in attendance.
The exceptional quality of the arts and crafts is ensured through a jury process that receives approximately 500 applications from not only local craftsmen but creative artisans from across the country.
Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 10 and under are free with a parent.
“Visitors should come prepared to shop! Admission is $5 and is cash only. Most vendors accept cash and cards. No pets are allowed, but bring your shopping bags and creative spirit,” Turner said.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society joins the fun on-site adopting its furry “furever” friends during the Saturday show day. In addition, talented face painters are on-site during both days of each show.
Turner said the vendor application for the March scheduled event is closed, but the application will reopen in July for the Holiday show to be held in November.
For more information, please visit calicocrafts.com.
