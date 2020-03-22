ALBANY, Ga. — Public health will begin operating a call center at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, to screen first responders and health care workers and schedule drive-through specimen collections for COVID-19 testing for those that qualify.
Through a federal program, Southwest Public Health received additional supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, and masks, as well as specimen collection kits used for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release from the district. Public Health will not be charging for this service and specimen collection will be done in Dougherty County.
Public health will begin phone screenings Sunday and schedule specimen collection to begin Monday. They hope to conduct 100 or more collections per day as supplies remain available, said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director, Southwest Public Health District 8-2. The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for ongoing screenings.
Health care providers who come in routine contact with patients of any kind – not just those patients who have tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19 – are eligible for the screening and potential testing, as are first responders, including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters, the press release said.
“It’s very important that we keep these people propped up...and protect these very important workforces,” said Ruis of health care providers and first responders.
The call center hotline is (229) 352-6567.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
