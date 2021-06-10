MOULTRIE Ga. — GEAR — Gifted Education with Academic Rigor — hosted Camp Invention this week to bring STEAM education to local children.
The camp is a week-long course in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, according to Camp Invention Director Beth Miller. Children from kindergarten through sixth grade were allowed to participate. Up and coming seventh through ninth graders were eligible for leadership training positions and students in higher grades were able to get volunteer hours working at the camp.
The National Inventors Hall of Fame provides materials for Camp Invention, which is designed to provide kids with “fun open-ended experiences that can help them build their problem-solving power and make their own creative mark on the world,” according to the group’s website.
Throughout the week, the kids were challenged in “a variety of engineering and scientific classes,” said Miller. “They have to learn terms such as ‘velocity’ and they work on projects such as engineering and reverse engineering.”
Some activities included children taking apart and reassembling a microphone or building a working vehicle using a small motor and a battery.
The camp costs $235 for K through sixth students, and seventh through ninth graders could sign up for $135. These costs cover breakfast and lunch provided by the Colquitt County School System and the materials for the camp.
The camp has been running since June 7 and will be completed Friday. While the camp has almost completed, there are plans to expand it next year, according to G.E.A.R. Program Director Charla Brinson.
