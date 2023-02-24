MOULTRIE, Ga. – Camp Invention – a weeklong camp that allows children to explore science, technology and engineering – is returning this summer for rising kindergarten through sixth-grade students.
The Colquitt County School District is partnering with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention from June 5 to June 9 at Colquitt County High School.
The district shared a press release Friday that says the young inventors, as the camp calls participants, will get to:
- Explore physics, design engineering, and art as they build their mini skate park, create DIY riders, personalize their mini skateboards, and try out challenging features like ramps, bowls, jumps, and rails.
- Create an epic celebration; campers become event planners who engineer light-up party hats, use the science of color to create a bubble art banner, and invent a Party Assistant to help bring their plans to life.
- Transform a robot into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie. Then, use nature's inspiration and intellectual property's power to protect their creation from an idea-stealing Copy Cat.
- Launch their own pop-up business, make smart financial decisions, and use entrepreneurship skills and creative strategies to attract customers with the ultimate pop-up event.
The camp is scheduled Monday, June 5, to Friday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m and costs $260 per child. Registration is open, and availability is limited. Camp participants can stay for an additional $100 for an extended day experience that begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m.
Interested families must visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure your child's spot.
Rising seventh through ninth grade students can earn community service hours and gain experience as leadership interns during the camp.
Rising 10th through 12th grade students can sign up as leadership students. Students interested in the leadership opportunity will still need to register.
“This is an excellent addition to college applications, a chance to complete community service project hours and experience the camp in a leadership role,” the release said.
For more information, contact Hannah Boyd at Hannah.boyd@colquitt.k12.ga.us. Additional summer camp opportunities can be found at https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/summer-camps.
