MOULTRIE, Ga. – Republican Chris West hopes to unseat Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop as he runs for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
Although West was born in Thomasville and raised in District 2, he spent most of his childhood in Colquitt County.
“I remember playing baseball from T-ball to the Little League for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Rec Authority,” West said in a phone interview June 30.
He acquired several great memories while attending the Heritage Church and being involved with the Colquitt County 4-H.
West said his time in Colquitt County also allowed him to learn early life lessons that would later lead him to start his candidacy.
While shadowing his father at West Plants – their family-owned third-generation agricultural business in South Georgia – West learned the importance of “keeping your word.”
“We serviced the selling of wholesale plants throughout middle and South Georgia. It was a good learning experience as a young person watching my dad. As a business person, you can’t spend more than what you make and you learn that your word is very important,” West explained.
West also worked for PineyWoods Farm in Moultrie.
“I really enjoyed my time working out there and knowing what it’s like to see where our food comes from. It doesn’t just show up in the grocery store. Someone got out, sweated and worked hard and did an honest day’s work to help provide food for our families,” he shared.
West graduated from Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master’s in Public Administration. He later earned his law degree from Faulkner University.
He explained that VSU provided him the educational opportunity to study government and how government should work.
West added, “But oftentimes our government does not work.”
His experience working within the private sector has provided him with more than education, he said.
After law school, West returned to Moultrie to practice law for four years at Allen, Forehand, & Adams where he represented farmers across the county.
When he saw the real effects of how an economy works for businesses, he saw a need for new leadership in Washington, D.C.
“As somebody who understands what it’s like coming from an agricultural family, we have farmers and they’re going to get left behind in this economy. When you look at the price of food, fuel and fertilizer, we’ve got to do something different,” West explained.
He added, “If I can help make a difference to provide some new leadership as somebody that has a business background, then I want to do that. Our campaign has grown tremendously and the level of support that we’ve gotten across this district of people that believe the same thing that we do.”
West currently serves as general counsel for Teramore Development, LLC, a local real estate development company.
“One of the projects in Colquitt County that I’m proud of is the completion of the Publix Supermarket development there,” West said.
The project created local jobs and shopping opportunities for the community.
He is also an officer with the Georgia Air National Guard. He serves as an executive officer in the 116th Mission Support Group, Robins Air Force Base. His time in the military has given him firsthand knowledge of policies that can improve the care of veterans and service members.
He serves on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia and has been a grassroots leader and volunteer in the Georgia Republican Party since 2004.
West’s experiences and lessons led him to start his campaign for the Republican nomination against Army Capt. Jeremy Hunt. He defeated Hunt in the June 21 runoff election.
“We are very honored to be the Republican nominee, and I appreciate Jeremy Hunt. We had a great conversation after the run-off, and he’s generously offered to help us however he can to be able to win against Sanford Bishop,” West said.
West is counting on his community to help him win as the midterm elections approach.
“It’s been really exciting just to see the way that the Republicans across the district have come together to pledge their support, and their commitment to winning this seat,” West added.
His first obligation in Congress would be to represent the people of District 2.
“I want to be able to put into place policies that are going to help our businesses and our families be successful,” West said. “Because the state of our economy right now is that we are in really perilous times. We need leaders to go up to Washington that are going to represent the people. That’s number one for me.”
West’s family includes his wife Jenny — a former Grady County School teacher — along with their children Preston, Presley, and Paisley.
They currently reside in Thomasville, where they are members of First Baptist Church of Thomasville.
