MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Canela-Downtown, located at 3 First St. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Canela-Downtown is owned by Emmanuel Torres and is an international snack bar that offers a wide variety of eats and drinks from various cuisines. They also offer delivery by Door Dash.
Their hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
You can reach Canela-Downtown by calling 229-999-4123 or visit their Facebook page listed as Canela, Inc.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Emmanuel Torres, the owner, along with Canela staff, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
