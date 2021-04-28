MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation announced this week the creation of a scholarship from Canfor, a global leader in the manufacturing of sustainable forest products with operations in Georgia. The company’s US operations, Canfor Southern Pine, will contribute $35,000 that will focus on education and training for the technical and industrial workforce in South Georgia.
“We are grateful for this new partnership with Canfor Southern Pine,” said Dr. Amy Maison, SRTC’s vice president for institutional advancement, marketing, and PR. “Their generous gift will directly benefit our students. In turn, this relationship will further this college’s essential mission which is to enhance the workforce of South Georgia. ”
Canfor Southern Pine’s Scholarship will be a need-based scholarship with priority given to students who aspire to a career in industrial systems technology, advanced manufacturing, and welding. This scholarship will be available to students from Colquitt, Thomas, and Tift counties. Once established, Canfor Southern Pine, in coordination with the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, will determine recipients.
“We’re proud of our partnership with the college and the long-term investment will provide students with financial assistance for their studies and open the door to career opportunities,” said Jimmy Smith, plant manager at Canfor Southern Pine’s Moultrie operations. “The scholarship allows us to support the next generation in our industry.”
In addition to student scholarships, the Canfor Southern Pine fund has the capacity to provide much-needed support to SRTC’s Technical and Industrial programs through equipment and facility support and to strengthen the partnership between the two organizations. The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation’s Board of Trustees will maintain and administer the donation in accordance with the foundation’s policies, procedures, and applicable state law. Designees from Canfor may work in concert with the SRTC Foundation to provide ongoing support for the $35,000 gift.
