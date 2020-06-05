MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department recently welcomed its newest officer, Zorro. The 2-1/2-year-old Malishep is from Holland and was born and bred to be a police dog, the City of Moultrie said in a press release.
Zorro was matched with Officer Dylan Thompson based on personality traits months before they even met through South Georgia K-9, an agency that specializes in police dogs. In just a matter of days, the two bonded and have been together ever since, the city release said.
Thompson said he has always wanted to be a K-9 handler; he has a real love for animals.
Thompson and Zorro spent nine weeks training on various things, including tracking and drug recognition. The dog is part of the Special Operations Division and even has his own badge number (790). On his first day out, he was able to alert on a vehicle with illegal narcotics and a gun inside, the city said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.