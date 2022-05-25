MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Canning Plant is now open, but appointments are required.

The canning plant will be open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 8 as well as the same hours Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15. It will also be open 7 a.m. to noon on four Saturdays: June 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9.

Call 890-6141, ext. 23010, during those times to make your appointment.

You may provide your own glass canning jars. Cans will be available at the cost of $1.50 each.

