MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Canning Plant will resume full-time operations on May 31.
The plant will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. It will operate five days a week and on the following Saturdays: June 19 & 26 and July 3 & 10.
The canning plant will be open through July 16, but exceptions are possible depending on availability of produce.
COVID-19 Guidelines are as follows:
- Anyone with a temperature above 100.4, cough, shortness of breath, feeling ill or has knowingly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus should not come to the canning plant.
- Ag teachers and student workers will wear masks and disposable gloves and customers are highly recommended to do the same.
- The canning plant will be sanitized between each customer and scheduling will be blocked 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for deep sanitization.
- Hand soap and disposable towels will be provided.
- Social distancing will be required inside of the canning plant.
- Station markers will be adhered to inside the canning plant.
Customers will be required to make appointments by calling 229-890-6141 ext. 23010 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If possible, please consider making an appointment multiple days in advance to ensure space on the schedule. If only dropping off pre-filled jars to be processed, an appointment is not necessary, but please call ahead.
Customers are encouraged to do as much prep work as possible such as snapping green beans or shucking corn at home and wash jars before coming in.
