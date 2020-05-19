MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Canning Plant will begin full-time operation June 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.
The canning plant will operate five days a week plus three Saturdays, June 20 and 27 and July 11, according to a press release from Colquitt County FFA, which operates the plant.
The canning plant will be open through July 11, although exceptions may be possible depending on the availability of produce, the release said.
Customers are required to make appointments by calling (229) 890-6141 ext. 23010 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. If possible, please make the appointment multiple days in advance to ensure space on the schedule. If only dropping off pre-filled jars to be processed, an appointment is not necessary, but please do call ahead.
COVID-19 guidelines are in effect:
• Anyone with a temperature above 100.4, a cough, shortness of breath, feeling ill or knows he has been exposed to the coronavirus should not come to the canning plant.
• Ag teachers and student workers will wear masks and disposable gloves, and they highly recommend that customers do the same.
• The canning plant will be sanitized between each customer and scheduling will be blocked 10 a.m.-11 a.m. for deep sanitization.
• Hand soap and disposable towels will be provided.
• Social distancing will be required inside of the canning plant. Please adhere to station markers set up inside the plant.
The FFA encourages customers to do as much prep work as possible before coming to the canning plant; for example, snap green beans in advance, shuck corn at home, wash jars before coming in and fill them if you can.
