ATLANTA – State Rep. Chas Cannon, R-Moultrie, was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Feb. 6, according to a press release Monday from the state House of Representatives.
Cannon was elected without opposition Jan. 31 to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, who resigned in December to run for the state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge.
The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Cannon to the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Defense and Veterans Affairs, and Health committees.
“I would like to thank Speaker Burns for these committee appointments,” Cannon said. “I look forward to working with the chairman and other committee members to produce sound legislation that positively impacts the citizens of this great state.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Cannon represents the citizens of District 172, which includes Colquitt County and portions of Cook and Thomas counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.