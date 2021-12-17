MOULTRIE, Ga. — An auto-theft victim helped Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies in recovering their stolen car.
A vehicle that had been left unlocked in the yard of an auto shop on Sylvester Drive was reported stolen on Dec. 3, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator Blake Livings.
“The keys were left inside the vehicle for the victim to pick up their vehicle Friday [Dec. 3],” Livings said in an interview Thursday. “When they came to pick up their car, it wasn’t there and they promptly reported it stolen. A few days later, the victim received a phone call from a third party telling them they knew where the car was.”
The victim’s vehicle was reported seen near the intersection of Funson-Sale City Road and Tom Smith Road. The victim then called 9-1-1 to relay the information and went out to look for the vehicle, according to Livings.
The victim was traveling down Old Doerun Road when they saw the stolen vehicle “pulling out of a field across Mill Pond Road,” Livings said.
“He then updated dispatch and continued to follow the stolen vehicle,” Livings explained.
Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually got behind the vehicle in the 3000 block of Sylvester Drive.
“As soon as they noticed the deputies behind them, they wrecked the vehicle in a ditch and began to flee on foot,” Livings said.
The deputies and the victim began to chase the driver and the passenger on foot.
The driver, Jacob Bowles, 31, of Hahira was arrested nearby while trying to forcibly enter a home, according to Livings.
“The passenger (Seth Chitty, 33, 287 Dickerson Road) tried to flee on foot. He was actually chased down by the victim and tackled. The victim held him down when deputies caught up to the victim and Chitty to place him under arrest,” Livings said.
After searching the vehicle, deputies found other stolen items such a deer climber, various vehicle batteries and other items.
Bowles and Chitty were both charged with obstruction and one count of misdemeanor theft by taking. Bowles was also charged with a second count of misdemeanor theft by taking, felony theft by taking and felony criminal damage to property.
Bowles has already signed a plea deal with the Colquitt County District Attorney’s office, according to Livings.
“He accepted a plea deal to plead guilty to the two felonies. He is to serve five years of probation for the criminal damage charge and 10 years of probation for the theft by taking. Both are to be served concurrently,” Livings said. “It’s got to be the fastest turn around I’ve ever seen for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.