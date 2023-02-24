MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Arts Center of Moultrie will welcome Lee Carlton for a luncheon and presentation on her recently published book, "Cut Flowers, Foliage & Fruits of the Southeast." The event will take place at the Arts Center at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and will be catered by About Thyme Catering.
Tickets are $20 and a limited number of Carlton’s books will be available for her to autograph following the luncheon, according to a press release from the Arts Center. Carlton is a Moultrie native and is the daughter of John and Anna Carlton.
Carlton is a horticulturist, flower farmer, and garden designer who is seldom without a pair of clippers. Since her days at the University of Georgia learning from the great plantsmen, Dr. Michael A. Dirr and Dr. Allan Armitage, she’s worked designing, growing for, installing, and maintaining large private gardens in Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida.
Through Carlton’s cut flower and landscape business — Goldenrod Gardens — flowers, fruits and foliage are sustainably foraged or grown to supply local florists for weddings, workshops, and everyday designs.
She is also a florist in her own right and has made thousands of bouquets, flowered plenty of weddings and large events, and made hundreds of natural wreaths throughout her career. Carton resides in the mountains of North Carolina, west of Boone and Banner Elk, with her husband, David Wimmer. When not busy with the nature of plants, she can be found taking pictures of them, traveling the Southeast or swimming just about anywhere.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Arts Center at 985-1922.
