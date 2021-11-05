MOULTRIE, Ga. - Law enforcement in Colquitt County and Atlanta are seeking assistance in locating a missing person.
Dayna Beth Adams was last seen on October 5 in Tifton, according to Colquitt County Sheriff's Office investigator Lt. Ronal Jordan.
Adams is originally from North Carolina but was in Moultrie for healthcare treatment. She was last confirmed seen getting onto a Greyhound bus in Tifton. It is presumed that she got off that bus in Atlanta, Jordan said.
Adams last known contact was with her mother on October 14. Authorities have reason to believe that Adams is currently in the greater Atlanta Metropolitan area.
"She has a history of mental health issues as well as medical issues that lead us to believe that she is in danger," Jordan said.
Adams is described as being 5'2'' and weighing approximately 110-120 pounds with naturally blonde hair and blue eyes. She has been known to dye her hair. She has a tattoo on her right hip as well as a "belly of tattoo stars" and a homemade star tattoo on her left ankle. She is known to have piercings in an eyebrow, her tongue and two ear piercings.
If anyone has any contact with Adams, they are encouraged to contact their local authorities or the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at 229-616-7430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.