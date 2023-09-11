Success in life begins with a quality education. United Way of Colquitt County is supporting programs that will shift the odds so tomorrow’s leaders can build a better foundation today. With an approach to education that spans from cradle to career, we’re ensuring every child gets a strong start in life, teenagers have the tools to learn and grow, and young adults thrive in the job market.
The last decade we have worked with the school system by focusing our efforts on increasing the graduation rate. Studies have shown there is a link between poor education and incarceration. Dropouts are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested than high school graduates. Nationally, 68% of all males in prison do not have a high school diploma. These statistics are scary and show just how important it is to keep our kids in school. We are happy to share that the most recent statistic for our county’s graduation rates have increased from 77% to 85%! Though we see an increase, we will continue to support the efforts of organizations working toward improving this rate each year! A recent national study shows students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers. The last few years you may have noticed a trend in new programs to target proficient reading and early literacy. This is not only because we have seen a trend in learning loss due to COVID, but our research shows that the brain develops faster than any other time between the ages of zero and three. Because of this, it’s important to foster literacy during the early stages of life. If children are not stimulated, if they’re not read to, if they’re not engaged, if they’re not asked questions, their brains actually atrophy. There’s real opportunity in providing parents with books and encouragement to read to their children regularly, sing with their children, and engage their children in conversation — all of which prepares our next generation to be incredibly successful in school.
Our efforts have been and will continue to be focused on early literacy in hopes of harvesting proficient readers and students who continue to thrive in school and graduate to become productive citizens. How are we doing this? We are connecting our local nonprofits with the resources they need to run some outstanding programs from interactive after-school care and early literacy mentoring to accessible early childhood curriculum and adult educational materials. In the past you may have heard of our Dictionary Project where we annually supplied all third-grade students with their very own dictionary and a brief description on how to use it. With print being almost a thing of the past and realizing that students couldn’t look up words without learning how to spell, we decided to partner with the school system to provide free monthly books mailed to the homes of all birth to age 5 children, through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Another school system partnership funded in part by United Way is Baby Packer Welcome Home Kits, which are kits distributed to parents upon leaving Colquitt Regional with their newborn. In this kit you will find all sorts of educational materials, like The Basics, a Packer onesie, information on registering for Dolly Parton Imagination Library and much more. United Way of Colquitt County seeded the funding to provide the community with The Basics. This educational material teaches parents and caregivers how to interact early on with infants and children.
United Way Board of Directors understands that early education isn’t the only key to helping our children thrive, so we are providing financial support to the following educational programs:
Boys and Girls Club Money Matters Program – teaching youth ages 5 to 18 years old the importance of financial literacy like budgeting, saving, investing, planning for the future, understanding credit and debit, and entrepreneurship.
Arts Center of Moultrie Scholarships – Offering youth scholarships to engage in arts education from summer camps to drawing, painting, dance, and more.
Colquitt County 4-H In-School Programming – 4th and 5th grade students are provided monthly hands-on lessons through in school programming with science-based curriculum, including technology and STEAM opportunities.
Colquitt County Educational Foundation – We provided funding for 10 mentor kits at each of the elementary schools to help prep and train mentors.
Colquitt County Special Olympics – United Way supports these athletes by providing funds for travelling expenses. We also provide funding for a Senior Educational Trip with hopes of additionally providing support for another program in 2024, Camp Big Heart.
Southwest Georgia Community Action Council’s YES! Program – This Youth Enrichment Summit is a summer camp for rising 7th and 8th grade students, where they learn STEAM activities and engage in a myriad of educational programming, which includes touring some of our local colleges.
Leadership Legends – This organization is cultivating a pipeline of African American male leadership to promote community engagement and implement generational transformation.
Project Purpose – A multi-pronged workforce development program designed by a partnership with Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce and Colquitt County Schools to connect high school students with local industries ready to hire.
Moultrie YMCA – Primetime and Child Care Scholarships, SAW – Safety Around Water Program for children, and we hope to fund a new program starting in 2024 – Camp Thrive, a camp for foster care students and students that hang around the YMCA during the summer times.
Teen Maze – A fun and engaging educational simulation, where 9th graders are faced with real life choices and the possible outcomes and consequences of their choices.
These are just a few of the programs we are currently supporting and hope to hit our campaign goal this year and to continue supporting these programs and additional programming.
For more information regarding United Way of Colquitt County and its funded programs, contact the United Way office at (229) 985-2627 or email admin@uwccga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.