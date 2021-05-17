MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Carter & Sloope Inc., located at 24 First Ave. N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Carter & Sloope Inc. is headquartered out of Macon, Georgia. The Moultrie location is managed by Tom Sloope, one of the company’s founding principals, and Charles Tucker, local professional engineer.
Carter & Sloope Inc. is a consulting engineering firm that focuses on the civil/environment disciplines and in the municipal market. Services include funding assistance, design, and permitting assistance.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Carter & Sloope Inc. by calling 229-668–0663. You can also visit their website listed as www.cartersloope.com.
Pictured center cutting the ribbon are engineer Charlie Tucker and founding principal Tom Sloope, along with Carter & Sloope staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.