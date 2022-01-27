MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Kiwanis Club recognized the Colquitt County STAR student and teacher at its meeting Thursday.
Case Gregory and Jennifer Ballard were named the 2022 STAR Student and Teacher, respectively. The recognition singles out one student who has shown academic and social achievement. The selected student then selects one teacher who has “impacted their lives like no other,” said Kiwanis Youth Services Committee Chair Mary Beth Watson.
Gregory is a senior at Colquitt County High School and will be starting at Georgia Tech this coming fall. He plans to study psychology then proceed on to medical school. After obtaining his doctorate he plans to return to Colquitt County to practice psychiatry, he explained during his recognition speech.
“I have had 50-odd teachers throughout my time in Colquitt County; each one has impacted me in so many ways,” Gregory began. “I appreciate you all and I appreciate Dr. Ballard for everything she’s done for me.”
Gregory recalled a time that Ballard had “gotten his back” when an Advanced Placement exam came back with a disappointing grade.
“I remember taking the AP exam, which if you don’t know what that is, they condense everything you’ve learned throughout the year into one essay. When I got the exam back I had gotten a one. Which they grade on a scale of five so you basically get a one for writing your name on the paper. Dr. Ballard helped to appeal the decision and I ended up getting a four on the essay. But I say I should’ve gotten a five,” Gregory explained.
Ballard then gave her take on Gregory’s performance and her appreciation of him choosing her as the STAR teacher.
“It has been a wonderful and humbling experience to have gotten to teach Case,” Ballard began. “He is a wonderful mind, a kind soul and is well deserving of this recognition.”
She continued to explain Gregory’s dedication to learning and his “wonderful presence in the classroom.”
“I have seen him grow as an essay writer and a reader. I have seen him take the time to learn to be an amazing student, not that it was ever an issue. He has always had a thirst for knowledge… I know that if he plans to return to Colquitt County or go elsewhere after college, we or that place will be all the better for it — and yes, he should’ve gotten a five,” Ballard concluded.
