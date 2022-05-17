MOULTRIE, Ga. — State School Superintendent Richard Woods, left, recently recognized Colquitt County senior Case Miller for completing his service on the State School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
Miller was one of 66 students from across the state who met with Woods throughout the school year to discuss state education policies and their impact on classrooms. The council includes representation from all regions of the state, at least four students from each Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA). Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants.
Miller will graduate with honors May 27 and will attend the University of Georgia Morehead Honors College in the fall of 2022.
