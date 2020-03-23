MOULTRIE, Ga. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, at least two confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Colquitt County.
According to the Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the patients were tested at a testing location set up on the hospital campus, but outside the hospital. The patients are not being treated at Colquitt Regional and are isolating at home.
To date, says Colquitt Regional, there have been 25 tests preformed. Of those 25, six were negative, 17 are pending and two are positive. More cases are suspected.
Both the Department of Public Health and Colquitt Regional have urged the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing and frequent hand washing, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces and covering your coughs and sneezes. Please avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home if you are sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.