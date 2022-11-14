MOULTRIE, Ga. – CURE, an Atlanta-based non-profit organization, recently hosted an inaugural Catie’s Gathering event in Moultrie to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
“Founded in 1975, CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families,” according to a press release shared with The Observer. “With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE has dedicated more than $38 million over the past 12 years to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children.”
The event was held at the Lily Pond Farm with approximately 200 attendees including families affected by childhood cancer.
“Catie’s Gathering is an inspiring event that features unique, individually themed table decorations, silent and live auctions, and a moving program of speakers,” the release said.
Catie’s Gathering is in correspondence with Catie’s Fund, which was named after Catie Wilkins, a 4-year-old who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. She battled cancer with the support of her parents, Tré and Jenny, through 12 surgeries, four different chemotherapy protocols and six weeks of radiation. The treatments compromised her immune system and she ultimately passed to a common virus before her fifth birthday.
Since its inception, Catie’s Gathering has grown from one to five separate events in South Georgia including Effingham, Savannah, Bryan County, Statesboro and now Moultrie. To date, Catie’s Fund has raised more than $2.8 million.
The program began with a cocktail hour with music provided by Josh Pridemore. Dinner was donated by Gay Foods, Inc.
Jenny Wilkins, the co-founder of Catie’s Fund, continued the program by sharing facts about the lack of funding for childhood cancers. CURE CEO Kristin Connor announced the organization is funding research in precision medicine.
CURE accumulated $41,000 in donations at the Moultrie fundraiser. The funds will support CURE’s research initiatives – specifically the Precision Medicine Program, which focuses on individualized treatments based on each child’s genetic makeup. They will also offer general support to patients and their families fighting childhood cancer.
Sponsors of Catie’s Gathering Moultrie include Ameris Bank, Procom Sales, Lasseter Motors, Judy and Mark Mobley, South GA Crop Insurance Inc, Stone’s Home Center, Amber and Chip Sumner, and Carolyn and Stan Sumner. Albany Beverage Company was an in-kind sponsor.
For more information about CURE, please visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.
