MOULTRIE, Ga. — Ryan Warren, president and chief executive officer of Commercial Banking Company, recently welcomed Dean Daniels to the CBC Bank team as lending officer and vice president at its Moultrie Branch location.
Daniels has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry with a focus in areas such as business development, lending, operations, and personnel management.
“We are very excited to bring Dean on to the CBC Bank lending team. Dean brings a wealth of experience and has many relationships throughout South Georgia that we are excited to connect with,” Warren said.
Beginning his banking career in 1996, Daniels has served in the roles of lender, marketing director, vice president and most recently relationship manager all while maintaining a loan portfolio of ag, commercial, business, and personal loans.
“It is nice to be working with people I have known and trusted for many years,” Daniels said. “I am excited about joining the CBC Bank Team. I come with close to 30 years of banking, lending, and ag lending experience and am looking forward to using my expertise to help grow their loan portfolio with a focus in ag lending.”
Daniels holds a BBA in Marketing from Georgia Southwestern University. He has completed the Community Bankers Association of Georgia Banking School, the Wachovia National Bank Lending School, and is a 2002 graduate of the GBA University of Georgia Banking School. Directly after college, Daniels began his career in the financial services industry with his banking career following soon after, giving him over 30 years of experience in the industry.
Daniels is heavily involved in the local community. He has served as marketing committee chairman for the Georgia Cattlemen Association, president of the Mitchell County Cattlemen, and board member of Camilla Rotary Club. Previously, he has served on various leadership positions with Camilla Rotary Club, Westwood School Board, Camilla Chamber of Commerce, the Boys and Girls Club of Mitchell County, Southwest Georgia Technical College, Georgia Bankers Association, Michell-Baker United Way, and Mitchell County Ducks Unlimited. Daniels is also a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla where he serves on the Finance Committee. He resides in Camilla with his wife, Lisa. They have two children, Merritt and John Dean.
