MOULTRIE – The Colquitt Christian Academy Lamb and Goat Classic was held on Aug. 11-12. Exhibitors from all over Georgia came to show off their livestock projects.

Grand Champion Lamb was exhibited by Marshal Hull.

Reserve Champion Overall Lamb – Kaden Morris.

Third Overall Lamb – Savannah Artman.

Fourth Overall Lamb – Cheyene Norton.

Fifth Overall Lamb – Abigail Kendrick.

Grand Champion Market Wether Goat was exhibited by Cheyene Norton.

Reserve Champion Market Wether Goat – Levi Roberts.

Third Overall Market Wether Goat – Libba Dykes.

Fourth Overall Market Wether Goat – Roxanne Herndon.

Fifth Overall Market Wether Goat – Levi Roberts.

Grand Champion Market Doe was exhibited by Nora Kate Bacon.

Reserve Champion Market Doe – Libba Dykes.

Third Overall Market Doe– Emily Adams.

Fourth Overall Market Doe– Levi Roberts.

Fifth Overall Market Doe – Ally Corzine.

Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb was exhibited by Emma Kimbell.

Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Cheyenne Bragg.

Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Caroline Jenkins.

Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Jax Fowler.

Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Katie McClendon.

Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat was exhibited by Callie Hughes.

Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Ella Hughes.

Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Roxanne Herndon.

Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Hollyn Gay.

Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Rylee Wiard.

Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Doe was exhibited by Libba Dykes.

Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Emily Adams.

Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe Michael – Dean Boyt.

Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Nora Kate Bacon.

Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Callie Hughes.

For more information about the Agriculture Program at CCA contact Allison Dykes at 229-668-2000.

