MOULTRIE – The Colquitt Christian Academy Lamb and Goat Classic was held on Aug. 11-12. Exhibitors from all over Georgia came to show off their livestock projects.
Grand Champion Lamb was exhibited by Marshal Hull.
Reserve Champion Overall Lamb – Kaden Morris.
Third Overall Lamb – Savannah Artman.
Fourth Overall Lamb – Cheyene Norton.
Fifth Overall Lamb – Abigail Kendrick.
–
Grand Champion Market Wether Goat was exhibited by Cheyene Norton.
Reserve Champion Market Wether Goat – Levi Roberts.
Third Overall Market Wether Goat – Libba Dykes.
Fourth Overall Market Wether Goat – Roxanne Herndon.
Fifth Overall Market Wether Goat – Levi Roberts.
–
Grand Champion Market Doe was exhibited by Nora Kate Bacon.
Reserve Champion Market Doe – Libba Dykes.
Third Overall Market Doe– Emily Adams.
Fourth Overall Market Doe– Levi Roberts.
Fifth Overall Market Doe – Ally Corzine.
–
Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb was exhibited by Emma Kimbell.
Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Cheyenne Bragg.
Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Caroline Jenkins.
Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Jax Fowler.
Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Lamb – Katie McClendon.
–
Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat was exhibited by Callie Hughes.
Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Ella Hughes.
Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Roxanne Herndon.
Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Hollyn Gay.
Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Wether Goat – Rylee Wiard.
–
Grand Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Doe was exhibited by Libba Dykes.
Reserve Champion for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Emily Adams.
Third Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe Michael – Dean Boyt.
Fourth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Nora Kate Bacon.
Fifth Overall for GA Born and Bred Market Doe – Callie Hughes.
For more information about the Agriculture Program at CCA contact Allison Dykes at 229-668-2000.
