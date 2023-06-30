Colquitt Christian Academy Beta Club

Earlier this month, Colquitt Christian Academy competed at the National Beta Convention. Fourth and fifth graders Emme Clark, Lauren Graham, and Solomon York placed 8th out of 60 teams competing in marketing and communications with their project, the Beta Box of Love. The Beta Box is in three locations and provides canned goods to anyone in need. People are invited to take what they need from the boxes currently located at First Baptist Church, Moultrie; Open Door Fellowship; and Dawson Street Baptist Church, Thomasville. Donations may be dropped off at any of these locations as well.

