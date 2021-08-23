MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt Christian Academy Lamb and Goat Classic was held on Aug. 13-14. Exhibitors from all over Georgia and the Southeast came to show off their livestock projects.
Friday began with more than 80 head of lambs competing at the show. Lamb Showmanship winners who took home a belt buckle included: Heidi Griffin, Will McClendon, Amelia Padgett, DC Burke, Katie McClendon, Sally Clark, Cheyenne Bragg, Lola Talton, Abigail Kendrick, Baylee Tatum and Laine Weeks.
First place winners in the weight classes included Riley Avery, Jarrett Kendrick, DC Burke, Kaden Morris, Cooper Lewis, Leyton Morris, and Abigail Kendrick. Grand Champion Lamb was exhibited by Abigail Kendrick. Reserve Champion went to DC Burke. Third Overall was Cooper Lewis, Fourth Overall Kaden Morris and Fifth Overall Katie McClendon.
Georgia Born and Bred Class winners included: Riley Avery, Jeremiah Head, Cohen Talton, Kaden Morris, Will McClendon, Katie McClendon, DC Burke, Allison Taylor, Lola Talton and Jax Fowler. Grand Champion Georgia Born Lamb was exhibited by Katie McClendon. Reserve Champion went to Lola Talton. Third Overall was Kaden Morris, Fourth Overall DC Burke and Fifth Overall Kyndal Pate.
Saturday started the goat show with more than 85 head being exhibited. Goat Showmanship winners who took home a belt buckle included: Hank Dykes, Millie Bearden, Grayson Ford, Callie Hughes, Libba Dykes, Ella Hughes, Sally Clark, Aly Corzine, Gage Emory, Abigail Kendrick, Tanner Norton and Brock Weaver.
First place winners among the weight classes included Laurie Burt, Aly Corzine, Tanner Norton, Callie Hughes, Ella Hughes, Rylee Wiard, Tanner Norton, Libba Dykes, Levi Roberts and Jarrett Kendrick. Grand Champion Doe Goat was exhibited by Tanner Norton. Reserve Champion Doe went to Aly Corzine. Third Overall was Ella Hughes, Fourth Overall Doe Laurie Burt and Fifth Overall Doe Aly Corzine.
Grand Champion Wether Goat was exhibited by Tanner Norton. Reserve Champion Wether Goat went to Levi Roberts. Third Overall Wether Tanner Norton, Fourth Overall Goat Brock Weaver and Fifth Overall Goat Levi Roberts. Georgia Born and Bred Goat Class winners included: Ella Hughes, Emily Adams, David Adams, Sally Clark, Libba Dykes, Aly Corzine, Tanner Norton, Callie Hughes, Charleigh Ball, Rylee Wiard, Brock Weaver and John Allen Shedd. Grand Champion Georgia Born Doe Goat was exhibited by Tanner Norton. Reserve Champion Doe went to Ella Hughes. Third Overall was Aly Corzine, Fourth Overall Libba Dykes and Fifth Overall Aly Corzine.
Grand Champion Georgia Born Wether Goat was exhibited by Brock Weaver. Reserve Champion went to Ella Hughes. Third Overall was Libba Dykes, Fourth Overall Libba Dykes and Fifth Overall Ella Hughes.
This was Colquitt Christian Academy’s first show, but the school plans for it to be an annual event.
Colquitt Christian Academy is a growing school established in Moultrie seven years ago. Its agriculture program is in its second year.
For more information about the Agriculture Program at CCA contact Allison Dykes at 229-668-2000.
